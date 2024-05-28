THUNDER BAY – The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services have released an update for the Northeast Region regarding the current wildfire situation.

Current Wildfire Status

As of late afternoon on Tuesday, May 28, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region. However, two active wildland fires are still being managed.

Key Details:

North Bay 5 (NOR005): This fire remains “being held” at 106 hectares. It is situated approximately 3 kilometers southeast of Cobalt.

Fire Hazard Levels

Low Hazard: The overall fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region.

Safety Reminders

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will avoid scooping from lakes or rivers if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Your cooperation is crucial to firefighting efforts.

No Drone Zone

Flying drones near forest fires is illegal and dangerous. Drones can endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Always stay clear of forest fires with drones to ensure everyone’s safety.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire.

Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire. South of the French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1 to report a wildland fire.

For ongoing updates and safety information, continue to follow NetNewsLedger’s coverage of the Northeast Region’s wildfire situation.