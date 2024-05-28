Today’s Weather Forecast

Kenora is starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 8.2°C, as reported at the Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT. The barometric pressure is at 101.8 kPa and rising. The humidity level is at 88%, with a north-northwest wind blowing at 11 km/h, providing excellent visibility up to 32 km.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

Today’s forecast indicates cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind will come from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to reach 15°C, and the UV index is rated at 4, which is moderate.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will see skies clearing late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 4°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Tomorrow promises to be sunny with the wind becoming south at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will be around 23°C, and the UV index will be 6, indicating high sun exposure. Clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 10°C.

Historical Weather Data

On May 28th, the highest temperature recorded in Kenora was 30.1°C, while the lowest temperature recorded was -1.7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today’s weather, it’s advisable to wear a light jacket or raincoat to handle the possible showers and the cooler temperatures. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable as the weather changes. For tomorrow, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny weather, but keep a warm jacket for the cooler evening.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Kenora’s weather can be quite varied due to its location near Lake of the Woods, which influences the local climate by moderating temperatures and affecting precipitation patterns.