KENORA, ON – A Kenora resident is facing serious drug trafficking charges following a recent arrest.

On May 23, 2024, just before 2:00 p.m., officers from the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Kenora Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were on routine patrol in the Ninth Street North area of Kenora. During their patrol, they encountered an individual known to have outstanding warrants.

Upon conducting a search incident to arrest, officers discovered suspected illicit substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Kenora CSCU led the investigation with support from the Sioux Lookout, Rainy River District, and Red Lake CSCUs, as well as the Treaty Three Police Service.

As a result of the investigation, Leroy LINT, 48, of Kenora, has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offenses:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Leroy Lint is currently being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

Penalties for Conviction

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the penalties for possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking can be severe. Convictions can result in:

For a first offense, up to life imprisonment for trafficking in substances like methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Additional fines and parole conditions depending on the circumstances and the quantities involved.

The OPP urges anyone with information regarding illegal drug possession and trafficking to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).