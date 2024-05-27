Weather Report for Winnipeg: May 27-28, 2024

Current Conditions

Winnipeg – WEATHER – As of 6:00 AM CDT on Monday, May 27, 2024, Winnipeg is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 9.1°C. The wind is from the north at 9 km/h. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and rising. Humidity is at 88%, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s weather in Winnipeg will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 30% chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h early this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 15°C, and the UV index is expected to be 6, indicating high UV radiation levels.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in layers to adapt to the cool morning and warmer afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket and an umbrella will be useful for the potential rain showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Tuesday, May 28, 2024)

Tuesday will start cloudy, but it will clear in the afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 17°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing is recommended to adjust to the varying temperatures throughout the day. Sunglasses and sunscreen will be useful once the clouds clear in the afternoon.

Historic Temperatures for May 27

Record High: 30.2°C

30.2°C Record Low: -2.8°C

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday will bring clear skies with a high of 17°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 6°C, providing a calm and cool evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg, known for its extreme temperature variations, experiences some of the coldest winters and hottest summers among Canadian cities, with a record temperature range of over 80°C.