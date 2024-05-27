By Kacie Albert

BRANDON, Man. – In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd in Brandon, Manitoba, Weston Davidson (Strongfield, Saskatchewan) rode supreme, going a perfect 2-for-2 to win the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Cup Series’ Mazergroup Chute Out inside Keystone Centre.

Davidson first struck in Round 1, delivering the fourth best score when he covered Busta Rhymes (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) for 84 points.

In the final round, the reserved Saskatchewan man then went head-to-head with Halo’s Flyin’ Cadillac (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock). In what proved to be a perfect pairing, Davidson remained in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 with ease for 86 points. The score not only won him the championship round, but also clinched Davidson the event win.

Compliments of the golden finish, Davidson earned 124 national points.

Two-time PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) finished second, collecting 78 national points.

Coverchuk was unrivaled in Round 1, logging what proved the be the high-marked ride of the event when he dominated Emerald Inn (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/B2 Braithwaite Ranches) for 87 points.

In the championship round, however, Coverchuk fell short of the victory when he was upended by Times A Tickin (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) in 6.41 seconds.

Coverchuk his chasing his record-tying third national title this November, a current top contender for the 2024 Championship and accompanying $100,000 bonus.

Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta) parlayed an 85.5-point ride atop Finger Roll (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) in Round1 into a third-place finish. Robbins left Manitoba with 54 national points.

Fourth was Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta).

The Albertan rode Mogley (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points in the opening round to earn 38 national points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Chad Hartman (Lancer, Saskatchewan). He covered Chairman Frank (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) for 78 points in Round 1 to garner 24 national points.

In the bull pen, Built Tough (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) and Ringling Road (Wilson Rodeo) bucked supreme, splitting the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honor. Both bovine athletes were marked 43.5 points in the championship round.

Built Tough posted the top score for his 2.58 seconds of work against Chanse Switzer (Hazenmore, Saskatchewan) while Ringling Road lit up the scoreboard when he tossed Cody Fraser (Wilmington, South Australia, Australia) in 2.64 seconds.

The 2024 PBR Canada seasons continues Saturday, June 1 in London, Ontario. Action for the Cup Series’ PBR London Classic gets underway at 7:00pm EDT inside Budweiser Gardens.

PBR Canada Cup Series

PBR Mazergroup Chute Out

Keystone Centre – Brandon, Manitoba

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Weston Davidson, 84-86-170.00-124 Points. Cody Coverchuk, 87-0-87.00-78 Points. Coy Robbins, 85.5-0-85.50-54 Points. Garrett Green, 84.5-0-84.50-38 Points. Chad Hartman, 78-0-78.00-24 Points.

