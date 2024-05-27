Weather Report for Kenora: May 27-28, 2024

Current Conditions

As of 6:04 AM CDT on Monday, May 27, 2024, Kenora is experiencing light rain showers with a temperature of 8.8°C. The wind is from the west-southwest at 7 km/h. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 83%, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s weather in Kenora will start cloudy but will transition to a mix of sun and clouds by noon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 15°C, and the UV index will be 6, indicating high UV radiation levels.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in layers to adapt to the cool morning and warmer afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket will be useful for the breezy conditions and possible morning rain showers.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Tuesday, May 28, 2024)

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high temperature will be 16°C, with a low UV index of 2.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing is recommended to adjust to the varying temperatures throughout the day. Carry a light jacket and an umbrella for the chance of morning showers.

Historic Temperatures for May 27

Record High: 30.0°C

30.0°C Record Low: -2.5°C

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday will bring clear skies with a high of 16°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 6°C, providing a calm and cool evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora is located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, which significantly influences its weather patterns, often resulting in more precipitation and cooler temperatures compared to surrounding areas.