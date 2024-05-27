Thunder Bay, May 27 2024 – In today’s demanding work landscape, a well-designed workspace is essential for productivity and overall well-being.

In Thunder Bay, there are especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people who started a side hustle, or moved their office into their homes.

Now as the world keeps gearing up, many are looking to upgrade that office. Co-Working spaces in Thunder Bay like The Vault on Red River Road is an option to consider, you get a contained office, access to a board room, and access to an in office fitness centre. That might be the ultimate home office upgrade.

Regardless, the right office supplies can turn a mundane office into an inspiring hub of creativity and efficiency.

Here are the top 10 must-have items to elevate your workspace:

Adjustable Standing Desk: Combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting with an adjustable standing desk. Models like the Uplift V2 or Fully Jarvis provide flexibility and promote a healthier workstyle. Ergonomic Desk Chair: Invest in a comfortable and supportive ergonomic chair. Look for brands like Herman Miller Aeron or Steelcase Leap to prioritize your posture and long-term health. Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Block out distractions and create a focused environment with noise-cancelling headphones. Find top brands like Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort 35 II or Sony WH-1000XM4. LED Desk Lamp: Ensure proper lighting to reduce eye strain and improve focus. Choose an LED desk lamp with adjustable brightness and color temperature. Indoor Plants: Add a touch of nature to your workspace with easy-to-maintain plants like succulents or snake plants. Want to spruce up the air in your office, consider a cedar tree. Visit your favourite local garden centre for a variety of options. Desktop Organizer: Keep your desk tidy and organized with a desktop organizer. Choose from a variety of styles and materials at Lowerys or Staples. Whiteboard or Corkboard: Visualize your ideas and stay on track with a whiteboard or corkboard. Cable Management System: Tame cable clutter with a cable management system. Explore options at your favourite local office supply centre. Amazon.com is another popular choice. Office Coffee: Upgrade your office coffee. Instead of going out and getting $2 to $5 coffees, that add up really quickly. That $3 coffee for the morning and again in the afternoon that you grab adds up to $120 a month, or $1440 a year. Consider that you can get a top notch Ninja Single Serve Coffee maker on sale for about $100 that can make you a fresh k-cup or comes with the reusable filter to really enhance your coffee experience. Personalized Stationery: Add a personal touch to your workspace with personalized stationery from your local printer.

By incorporating these essential office supplies, you can transform your workspace into a haven of productivity and comfort. Visit your local retailers to explore a wide range of options and create an office environment that inspires your best work.