THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A rapid response by Thunder Bay Police Service officers successfully reversed a suspected overdose near May Street and Victoria Avenue on May 25.

Officers from the Primary Response Branch were flagged down for assistance when they found an unconscious male in medical distress.

The officers administered multiple doses of naloxone, which revived the individual and restored normal breathing.

The man was then transported to the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

Police Warn of Narcotics Dangers The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to warn the community about the risks associated with street-purchased narcotics, which often contain unknown substances and dosages.

Even if an individual appears to recover from an overdose, it is crucial they seek immediate medical attention.

Tips for Responding to a Suspected Overdose

Stay Calm: Keep calm and call 911 immediately. Administer Naloxone: If available, administer naloxone according to the instructions. Check for Breathing: Ensure the person is breathing. If not, start CPR if you are trained. Stay with the Person: Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them until emergency services arrive. Provide Information: Inform the responders about the substances involved, if known.

Seeking Help for Drug Addiction

For those struggling with addiction and looking to become sober, various resources and support systems are available in Thunder Bay:

Contact 211 : Dial 211 for free, confidential access to local support services and virtual assistance available 24/7.

: Dial 211 for free, confidential access to local support services and virtual assistance available 24/7. Thunder Bay Counselling : Provides addiction counselling and support.

: Provides addiction counselling and support. Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre : Offers treatment programs and resources for addiction recovery.

: Offers treatment programs and resources for addiction recovery. Northwest Community Health Centre: Provides comprehensive addiction treatment services.

Reaching out for help is the first step toward recovery. Support is available, and individuals are encouraged to seek assistance to reclaim their health and well-being.