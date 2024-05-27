THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats kick off the 2024 Northwoods League season Monday night as they travel to Rochester to take on the Honkers in the opener of a two-game series at Mayo Field.

You can watch the game for free at northwoodsleague.com with first pitch set for 7:35pm ET.

Tyrus Riley (Fort Hays State University) gets the honour of the opening night start for Thunder Bay. The 6’6″, 200 pound righthander hails from Bentonville, AR, and appeared in 15 games, including nine starts during his collegiate season, where he compiled a 4-3 record and a 3.39 ERA.

It will be tough to top last year’s season opener for the Cats when they blanked the Mankato MoonDogs 12-0 in Minnesota.

Thunder Bay’s Jack Pineau is scheduled to start on the mound for the Cats home opener this Friday, May 31, at 7:35pm against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Port Arthur Stadium.

The stadium box office is open weekdays from 11:00am to 3:00pm.