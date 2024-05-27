Weather Report for Sault Ste. Marie: May 27-28, 2024

Current Conditions

As of 7:04 AM EDT on Monday, May 27, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing light rain showers with a temperature of 15.7°C. The wind is coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.1 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 74%, and visibility is at 19 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today, Sault Ste. Marie will see continued showers, with expected rainfall amounts between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will shift to the northwest, blowing at 30 km/h. The high temperature for the day will reach 18°C, and the UV index is expected to be 3, indicating a moderate level of UV radiation.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Wear waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella due to the showers. A windbreaker will be useful for the breezy conditions. Light layers are recommended to adjust to the mild temperatures.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, a few showers will continue until around midnight, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will remain from the northwest at 30 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Tuesday, May 28, 2024)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h. The high temperature will be 17°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Similar to today, waterproof clothing and a windbreaker are advisable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are also recommended due to the higher UV index.

Historic Temperatures for May 27

Record High: 29.4°C

29.4°C Record Low: -1.0°C

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17°C. The night will be clear, with a low of 5°C, offering a cooler and calmer evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie’s weather is significantly influenced by its proximity to Lake Superior and Lake Huron, which can moderate temperatures and create unique microclimates within the region.