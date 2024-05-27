Weather Report for Thunder Bay: May 27-28, 2024

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, May 27, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing shallow fog with a temperature of 6.3°C. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 9 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and falling. Humidity is notably high at 99%, creating a damp morning atmosphere. Visibility is relatively good at 16 km despite the fog.

Today’s Forecast

For the rest of the day, Thunder Bay can expect mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. The fog patches will dissipate as the morning progresses. Winds will shift, becoming northeast at 20 km/h late this morning and then turning northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index is expected to be 6, indicating a high level of UV radiation.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Given the clear, sunny conditions expected later, light layers are advisable. Consider a light jacket for the cool morning and sunglasses for the afternoon sun.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the skies will clear, and winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Tuesday, May 28, 2024)

Tuesday will see increasing cloudiness with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will pick up, becoming north at 30 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be slightly cooler at 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for potential rain with a waterproof jacket. Dress in layers to adjust to the changing temperatures throughout the day.

Historic Temperatures for May 27

Record High: 30.5°C

30.5°C Record Low: -1.1°C

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday promises to be sunny with a high of 21°C. The night will be clear with a low of 2°C, perfect for stargazing.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its “lake effect” weather, where Lake Superior significantly influences local weather patterns, leading to unique and often unpredictable conditions.