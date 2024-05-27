Northeast Region No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on Monday, May 27. Two wildland fires remain active in the region.

Current Fire Status:

Recent precipitation has enabled Ontario FireRanger crews to make significant progress on North Bay 5 (NOR005). Located approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Cobalt, the fire’s status has now been updated to “being held” thanks to the crews’ efforts.

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region ranges from low to moderate.

Safety Tips:

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if there are watercraft in the way.

No Drone Zone: Be Safe, Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Flying drones near forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones put the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk. Keep drones away from forest fires for everyone’s safety.

Report a Wildland Fire