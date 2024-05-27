KENORA – NEWS – On the night of May 25, 2024, just before midnight, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Kenora Detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Desmond Township. Officers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver, Adam Murphy, 35, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was impaired by alcohol. Murphy was arrested and taken to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

Adam Murphy has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 27, 2024.

The OPP continues its commitment to removing impaired drivers from the roads through strict enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 to report it.