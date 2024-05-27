Weather Report for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake: May 27-28, 2024

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Monday, May 27, 2024, the weather across Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is cloudy with a temperature of 5.6°C. The wind is coming from the southwest at 5 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa. Humidity is at 100%, and visibility is at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s weather will remain cloudy with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Fog patches present in the morning will dissipate. The high temperature will reach 13°C, and the UV index is expected to be 3, indicating moderate UV radiation levels.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Wear waterproof clothing and layers to adapt to the mild temperatures and potential rain showers. A light jacket will be useful for the cool morning and the afternoon showers.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, a few showers will end in the evening, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. Winds will shift to the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 0°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Tuesday, May 28, 2024)

Tuesday will start with clearing skies in the morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high temperature will be 13°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing is recommended to adjust to the varying temperatures throughout the day. A light jacket and possibly gloves may be necessary in the morning when temperatures are cooler.

Historic Temperatures for May 27

Record High: 27.0°C

27.0°C Record Low: -5.0°C

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday will be clear with a high of 13°C. The night will remain clear, with a low of -1°C, providing cooler and calm evening conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Northern Ontario, including areas like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Bearskin Lake, experiences more extreme temperature variations compared to southern parts of the province, due to its geographical location and lower population density, which can influence local microclimates.