Northwest Region No new wildland fires were confirmed, and there are no active fires in the Northwest Region as of late afternoon on May 27.

Current Fire Hazard:

Low Hazard: Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Kenora sectors.

Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Kenora sectors. Low to Moderate Hazard: Fort Frances, Dryden, Thunder Bay, Nipigon sectors.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services remind the public to exercise caution when conducting outdoor burning. For disposing of yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using your local landfill. If burning is necessary, ensure you follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have adequate tools and water on-site to contain the fire.

Review the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for safe burning practices.

Report a Wildland Fire