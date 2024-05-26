Winnipeg – Crime Report – On May 25, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service was alerted to a vehicle theft involving an adult male and an adult female in the Central Park area.

Around 8:00 p.m., the 44-year-old male victim tracked his stolen 2014 Mazda CX-5, a rental, to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue. He observed both suspects with the vehicle and promptly notified the police. The suspects fled on foot before authorities arrived.

East District General Patrol officers quickly responded and found both suspects in the same parking lot, arresting them without incident. The male suspect was in possession of approximately $1,300 worth of freshly stolen merchandise from two nearby retail stores, along with identification documents not belonging to him. Police recovered the stolen vehicle and returned the stolen property to its rightful owners.

Charged Individuals:

Joseph Michael HOBAN, 38, of Winnipeg: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 Possession of Identification Document Theft Under $5,000 x 2 He was detained in custody.

29-year-old Female from Winnipeg: Charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 Released with an Appearance Notice as mandated by the Criminal Code.



The suspects and the victim were not previously known to each other.