Current Conditions and Forecast for Thunder Bay

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning in Thunder Bay, the temperature is 8.0°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 8:00 AM EDT. The dew point is 5.9°C, resulting in a humidity level of 87%. Winds are light from the north at 3 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and rising.

The forecast for today predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 18°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. The skies will clear before morning, and the low temperature will be 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Thunder Bay will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 20°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Tuesday’s Weather: May 28, 2024

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 17°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 4°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Thunder Bay’s historical high temperature is 31.0°C, recorded in 1980, and the record low is -3.0°C, set in 1961.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, dress in layers to stay comfortable in the mild morning temperatures. A light jacket or sweater is recommended, with a rain jacket or umbrella for the potential afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, a warmer layer will be useful as temperatures drop to 7°C. For tomorrow, similar attire with light, wind-resistant clothing will be appropriate due to the possibility of afternoon showers.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its significant weather variations due to its location on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior. This positioning often leads to lake-effect weather patterns, including sudden changes in temperature and precipitation.