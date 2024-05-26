What does the Trudeau Government’s Changes to Capital Gains Mean for YOU?

THUNDER BAY – Business – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is holding an information session called “Let’s Talk Taxes: Navigating Budget 2024 Changes.”

The breakfast will be at the Prince Arthur on Cumberland Street N.

The recent Federal budget included significant changes to Capital Gains taxation that will come into force in late June 2024. As outlined in a recent joint letter from the Canadian Chamber and other national business associations, these tax changes will have a significant impact on a broad range of businesses, investors and property owners. We are convening local experts to provide invaluable insights into these tax amendments and their implications.

Presenters

David Fitzpatrick, CPA, CA, Partner – Taxation Services, MNP LLP

Jennifer Whelan, CA, Partner, BDO Canada LLP

Agenda Highlights

Capital Gains Inclusion Rates

Corporate Tax Implications

Canadian Entrepreneur Incentive

Other Relevant Tax Measures