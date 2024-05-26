Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rebecca Hudson, 26, who has been reported missing.

Details:

Name: Rebecca Hudson

Rebecca Hudson Age: 26

26 Last Contact: April 26, 2024

Rebecca is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a heavy build. She has naturally brown hair but often wears different styles of wigs and has brown eyes. Rebecca also has several tattoos and piercings, including a pierced tongue and nose.

How to Help:

If you have any information regarding Rebecca Hudson’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.