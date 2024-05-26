Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning, the region encompassing Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of 7.5°C, as observed at Big Trout Lake Airport at 6:00 AM CDT. The dew point is also 7.5°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are from the southeast at 11 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.5 kPa.

The forecast for today indicates continued cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers, increasing to a 70% chance of showers by noon. Winds will pick up from the southeast, reaching 20 km/h later this morning. The high temperature is expected to be 13°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will remain cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, decreasing to 30% in the evening. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight. Winds will shift from the south at 20 km/h to light late in the evening. The low temperature will be 4°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, the region will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will change to the north at 20 km/h by late afternoon. The high temperature will be 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will continue to be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 3°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, the historical high temperature in the region is 28.0°C, recorded in 1991, and the record low is -4.4°C, set in 1956.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, wear layers to stay warm and comfortable, starting with a light jacket due to the cool temperature and potential showers. A waterproof jacket and umbrella are advisable for the higher chance of rain near noon. Tonight, warmer sleepwear will be useful as temperatures drop to 4°C. Tomorrow, similar attire with a focus on waterproof and wind-resistant clothing will be necessary due to the continued chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

Regional Weather Trivia

Did you know? The weather in this region is heavily influenced by its northern latitude and proximity to large bodies of water, leading to frequent cloudy conditions and significant temperature variations, even in late spring.