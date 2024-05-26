Current Conditions and Forecast for Kenora

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning, Kenora is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of 7.1°C, as observed at Kenora Airport at 6:00 AM CDT. The dew point is 4.3°C, resulting in a humidity level of 82%. Winds are coming from the west at 11 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising.

The forecast for today predicts mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will be 19°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, with cloudiness increasing before morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light this evening. The low temperature will be 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Kenora will experience a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 16°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Kenora’s historical high temperature is 31.0°C, recorded in 1980, and the record low is -3.3°C, set in 1969.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light layers will be ideal to stay comfortable in the mild morning temperatures, with a light jacket for warmth. Due to the potential for showers, carrying a small umbrella or wearing a waterproof jacket is advisable. Tonight, a light sweater or jacket will be sufficient as temperatures drop to 8°C. Tomorrow, similar attire will be appropriate, with a focus on wind-resistant clothing due to gusty conditions.

Kenora Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located near the Lake of the Woods, often experiences significant weather changes due to the influence of the lake. This can lead to sudden shifts in wind direction and temperature, making it a unique area for weather observation.