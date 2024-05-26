Current Conditions and Forecast for Wasaho Cree Nation

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning in Wasaho Cree Nation, the temperature is a chilly 1.4°C, observed at Fort Severn Airport at 7:00 AM EDT. The dew point is close at 0.8°C, resulting in a humidity level of 96%. The wind is blowing from the east at 15 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure stands at 100.9 kPa.

The forecast for today is cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers late this morning and in the afternoon. Winds will start from the east at 30 km/h but will become light this morning. The high temperature will reach 8°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The temperature will drop to 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Wasaho Cree Nation will experience periods of rain throughout the day. Winds will become stronger, coming from the north at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h by late morning. The temperature will remain steady at around 4°C, with a low UV index of 2.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will continue to be cloudy with a low of -1°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Wasaho Cree Nation’s historical high temperature is 25.0°C, recorded in 1986, and the record low is -8.0°C, set in 1974.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, warm layers, including a hat and gloves, will be necessary due to the cold morning temperatures and potential showers. A waterproof jacket will be useful to stay dry. Tonight, ensure you have warm sleepwear and extra blankets as temperatures drop to near freezing. Tomorrow, similar attire will be necessary with added wind protection due to stronger gusts.

Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Trivia

Did you know? Wasaho Cree Nation, located near the Hudson Bay, often experiences significant weather variability influenced by Arctic air masses, leading to colder temperatures even in late spring and early summer.