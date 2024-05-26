Current Conditions and Forecast for Toronto

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning, Toronto wakes up to a misty start with a temperature of 13°C, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 7:09 AM EDT. The mist is accompanied by a barometric pressure of 101.4 kPa and a rising tendency. The dew point matches the temperature at 13°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are blowing from the north at 18 km/h, and visibility is 8 km.

As the day progresses, the weather is expected to clear up, with mainly sunny skies predicted. The morning fog patches will dissipate, and the wind will shift to the east, increasing to 20 km/h near noon. The high for today will reach a pleasant 23°C, with a UV index of 8, which is considered very high.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will start off partly cloudy but will become increasingly cloudy near midnight. There is a 60% chance of showers overnight, with a risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature will be 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

Tomorrow, showers or thunderstorms are expected to continue until late in the afternoon, after which the skies will remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of additional showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. The local rainfall amount is expected to be between 10 to 15 mm. Winds will come from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 23°C, with a humidex making it feel like 28°C. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Monday Night’s Weather

The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Toronto’s historical high temperature is 31.1°C, recorded in 1944, and the record low is -2.8°C, set in 1961.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today, you can start with a light jacket or sweater in the morning due to the mist and cool temperature. By afternoon, as it warms up to 23°C, comfortable summer clothing, such as short sleeves and lighter fabrics, will be suitable. Don’t forget to wear sunglasses and sunscreen given the very high UV index. For tonight, keep an umbrella handy due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Toronto Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is often shrouded in mist during the spring and fall due to the airport’s location and the presence of large bodies of water nearby, which contribute to the formation of fog and mist under certain atmospheric conditions.