Current Conditions and Forecast for Sioux Lookout

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning, Sioux Lookout is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of 6.8°C, as observed at Sioux Lookout Airport at 6:00 AM CDT. The dew point is 5.6°C, contributing to 92% humidity. Winds are coming from the southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising.

The forecast for today predicts mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will be 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will clear up, and temperatures will drop to a low of 3°C, with a risk of frost.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Sioux Lookout will enjoy sunny weather, although it will become a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Winds will pick up from the northwest, reaching 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 19°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Sioux Lookout’s historical high temperature is 28.0°C, recorded in 1991, and the record low is -4.4°C, set in 1956.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater will be necessary due to the cool morning temperature and potential showers. As the temperature rises to 18°C, comfortable, layered clothing will be appropriate. For tonight, ensure you have warm clothing handy as temperatures could drop to near freezing with a risk of frost. Tomorrow, light layers and a windbreaker will be suitable for the sunny but breezy conditions.

Sioux Lookout Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, experiences significant temperature fluctuations due to its northern location. This variability can lead to unexpected weather changes, even within a single day.