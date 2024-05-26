Current Conditions and Forecast for Sault Ste. Marie

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning, Sault Ste. Marie experiences mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 11°C, observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 7:00 AM EDT. The dew point is 9.7°C, resulting in 92% humidity. Winds are light from the east at 9 km/h, and visibility is good at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising.

As the day progresses, the forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches present this morning are expected to dissipate. Winds will increase, coming from the east at 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 23°C, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will be stronger from the east at 30 km/h, and the low temperature will be 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Sault Ste. Marie will see showers throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms. The expected rainfall amount is between 15 to 25 mm. Winds will start from the northeast at 20 km/h, becoming northwest at 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be cooler at 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a low of 10°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Sault Ste. Marie’s historical high temperature is 31.1°C, recorded in 1978, and the record low is -3.3°C, set in 1961.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, start with a light jacket due to the cool morning temperature. As it warms up to 23°C, summer clothing like short sleeves and light fabrics will be suitable. Given the high UV index, apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses if you’re outdoors. An umbrella and a light raincoat will be useful in the evening due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. For tomorrow, consider waterproof outerwear and sturdy shoes due to the expected heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

Sault Ste. Marie Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie’s location along the Great Lakes significantly influences its weather patterns, contributing to frequent fog and mist, especially in the spring and fall. This phenomenon is due to the interaction of lake breezes with the warmer or cooler air over the land.