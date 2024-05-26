May 26, 2024 – Northwest District Wildfire Update – No Active Fires

By
James Murray
-
5705
Wildland Forest Wildfire Update

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services

Report Time: May 26, 2024, 17:10 CDT

Current Fire Status in the Northwest Region

Thunder Bay – Update – As of late afternoon on May 26, there are no new or active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. The wildland fire hazard remains low across the area.

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urges the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. For yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

  • Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.
  • Safety Measures: Always have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires

  • North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE
  • South of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1
Previous articleMissing Person Alert: Help Locate Rebecca Hudson
Next articleMay 26, 2024 – Northeast Fire Region Update: Active Wildfires
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR