May 26, 2024 – Northeast Fire Region Update: Active Wildfires

Wildfire Update

Report Time: May 26, 2024, 17:20

Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of late afternoon on May 26, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region. However, there are two active fires:

  1. North Bay 5 (NOR005)
    • Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore
    • Size: 106 hectares
    • Status: Not under control
    • Response: Eight FireRanger crews are committed. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area.
  2. Timmins 3 (TIM003)
    • Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake
    • Size: 10.7 hectares
    • Status: Being held

Fire Hazard Levels:

  • Low: Across the majority of the Northeast Region
  • Moderate: Pockets north of Cochrane to James Bay, areas west of Sudbury, and south of Algonquin Provincial Park

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. For yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

  • Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.
  • Safety Measures: Always have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires

  • North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE
  • South of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1
