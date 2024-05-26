Report Time: May 26, 2024, 17:20

Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of late afternoon on May 26, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region. However, there are two active fires:

North Bay 5 (NOR005) Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore

Not under control Response: Eight FireRanger crews are committed. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area. Timmins 3 (TIM003) Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake

Fire Hazard Levels:

Low: Across the majority of the Northeast Region

Across the majority of the Northeast Region Moderate: Pockets north of Cochrane to James Bay, areas west of Sudbury, and south of Algonquin Provincial Park

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. For yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Measures: Always have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires