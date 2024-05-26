Current Conditions and Forecast for Winnipeg

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

This morning in Winnipeg, the temperature is 5.6°C, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 6:00 AM CDT. The dew point is 4.2°C, with a humidity level of 91%. Winds are coming from the west-southwest at 10 km/h, and visibility is 24 km. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising.

The forecast for today is sunny with a mix of sun and cloud developing late this afternoon. There is a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Fog patches present this morning are expected to dissipate. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 17°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the sky will become cloudy with a few showers beginning early in the evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening. The low temperature will be 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Winnipeg will see a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 15°C, with a high UV index of 6.

Monday Night’s Weather

Monday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Winnipeg’s historical high temperature is 32.0°C, recorded in 1980, and the record low is -2.8°C, set in 1961.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, start with a light jacket or sweater to stay warm in the cool morning temperatures. As the day warms up to 17°C, comfortable layers and a light rain jacket or umbrella will be useful due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tonight, a warmer layer will be necessary as temperatures drop to 9°C. For tomorrow, similar attire will be appropriate, with wind-resistant clothing due to gusty conditions in the afternoon.

Winnipeg Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg, known for its extreme temperatures, can experience rapid weather changes due to its location in the Canadian Prairies. This variability is a result of the city’s exposure to different air masses, ranging from cold Arctic air to warm, humid air from the south.