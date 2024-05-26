Greenstone Gold Pours First Gold Bar

By
James Murray
-
810
First Gold Bar from Greenstone Gold mine
First Gold Bar from Greenstone Gold mine

GREENSTONE – Equinox Gold Corp. is pleased to announce first gold pour at its new Greenstone Mine in Ontario, Canada.

The Greenstone Mine has achieved its inaugural gold pour on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: “This first gold pour represents another key step toward achieving commercial production at the Greenstone Mine. This is a proud moment for all involved, and I extend my congratulations to the entire Greenstone team. We look forward to ramping up to commercial production in the third quarter of this year and delivering sustained value from the Greenstone Mine for all our stakeholders.”

The Greenstone Mine will be Equinox Gold’s flagship asset and largest, lowest-cost producer. When operating at capacity, the Greenstone Mine is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and average 360,000 ounces of gold per year for its initial 14-year mine life, making Greenstone one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Previous articleThe Best Rock Bands and Rockers of the Past Forty Years
Next articleWinnipeg Crime Report: Vehicle Theft Leads to Arrest of Joseph Michael Hoban
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR