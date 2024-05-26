Current Conditions and Forecast for Greater Sudbury

Today’s Weather: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Greater Sudbury begins this Sunday under a fog advisory issued at 12:59 AM EDT. The region is experiencing near-zero visibility due to dense fog, which is expected to dissipate by this morning. As of 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Greater Sudbury Airport is 9.5°C, with a dew point of 9.5°C and 100% humidity. The wind is light from the southeast at 4 km/h, and visibility is extremely limited at 0.4 km. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and rising.

Despite the foggy start, the day will clear up to mainly sunny skies once the fog patches dissipate. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers overnight. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Monday, May 27, 2024

On Monday, Greater Sudbury will experience showers, with a risk of thunderstorms. The rainfall amount is expected to be between 15 to 25 mm. Winds will come from the east at 20 km/h, becoming light by late morning. The high temperature will be 17°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Monday Night’s Weather

The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a low of 12°C.

Historic Weather Data

For May 26th, Greater Sudbury’s historical high temperature is 30.0°C, recorded in 1982, and the record low is -1.1°C, set in 1967.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the foggy and cool start to the day, a light jacket or sweater will be useful in the morning. As the day warms up to 24°C, summer attire such as short sleeves and breathable fabrics will be comfortable. Due to the high UV index, make sure to wear sunscreen and sunglasses if you are spending time outdoors. For tonight, an umbrella may be handy due to the potential for showers.

Greater Sudbury Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sudbury is known for its microclimate influenced by the large number of lakes in the area. These bodies of water can create localized fog, particularly in the early morning hours during spring and fall.