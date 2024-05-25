Current Conditions and Forecast for Winnipeg

Current Weather:

As of 7:00 AM CDT on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Winnipeg is experiencing misty conditions with a temperature of 6.8°C. The humidity is at 100%, making it feel quite damp, and the wind is blowing from the west-northwest at 32 km/h. The barometric pressure is 99.8 kPa and is rising, indicating a potential change in weather soon. Visibility is currently limited to 4 km due to the mist.

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today will consist of periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, which could make the already cool temperature of 9°C feel even colder. The UV index is expected to be low at 1, so there’s minimal risk from sun exposure today.

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening, the sky will begin to clear, providing some respite from the rainy conditions. However, fog patches are expected to develop near midnight, reducing visibility once again. The wind will decrease, becoming light in the evening, with a low temperature dropping to 3°C. There is also a risk of frost overnight, so it’s advisable to protect any sensitive plants or outdoor items.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, the weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The fog patches should dissipate in the morning, leading to clearer conditions. The high will reach 14°C, with a UV index of 6, which is considered high, so sun protection is recommended.

Historical Weather Data:

The historical high for May 25 in Winnipeg is 32.0°C, while the record low is -1.7°C. This highlights the significant variation in weather that can occur at this time of year in Winnipeg​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Given the cool and rainy conditions, it’s best to wear layers, including a waterproof jacket and comfortable shoes suitable for wet weather. A hat and gloves might also be useful in the evening when temperatures drop and there’s a risk of frost.

Interesting Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Winnipeg, often referred to as the “Gateway to the West,” is known for its extreme weather variations? From blistering hot summers to frigid winters, the city experiences a wide range of temperatures and conditions, making it one of the most weather-diverse cities in Canada.