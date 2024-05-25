Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 7°C. The barometric pressure stands at 99.9 kPa and is falling, indicating potential changes in weather. The dew point is 6.0°C with a relative humidity of 97%, making the air feel quite damp. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 10 km/h with gusts up to 28 km/h, and visibility is clear up to 24 kilometers.

Weather Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Weather

Today’s weather in Sioux Lookout will feature periods of rain throughout the day, with southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach 10°C. The UV index is low at 2, so sun protection isn’t a major concern today.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, expect continued periods of rain with winds becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 5°C.

Sunday’s Weather

On Sunday, the skies will remain mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Winds will start from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light by the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 14°C with a moderate UV index of 4. Sunday night will clear up, leading to a low of 4°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, Sioux Lookout has seen a range of weather on May 25th. For instance, in 2023, the temperatures ranged between 4°C and 18°C with overcast conditions. In 2022, the max temperature was 18°C and the minimum was 8°C with patchy rain possible​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the wet and cool conditions today, it’s advisable to wear waterproof gear and layered clothing to stay warm and dry. A light jacket and umbrella would be ideal. Tomorrow’s slightly warmer but still cool weather means a light jacket will still be appropriate, especially in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout, located in Northwestern Ontario, is known for its fluctuating spring weather? It’s not uncommon for temperatures to vary widely within a single day, making it essential to be prepared for a range of conditions. This region is also part of the Canadian Shield, which contributes to its unique weather patterns.