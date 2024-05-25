Toronto – Weather – As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Toronto is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 14.6°C, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The barometric pressure is at 101.1 kPa and falling, with a humidity level of 71%. Winds are blowing from the east at 10 km/h, and visibility is at an excellent 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Expect increasing cloudiness early this morning with a 60% chance of showers late in the morning and continuing into the afternoon, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h before becoming light near noon. The high for today will reach 21°C. The UV index is rated at 6, indicating a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Tonight

This evening will see partly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of early showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will transition to the north at 20 km/h late in the evening, and the temperature will drop to a low of 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, May 26, 2024

The weather will clear by the morning, with north winds at 20 km/h becoming light as the day progresses. The high will be 23°C, but it will feel like 25°C with the humidex. The UV index will be very high at 8, so take precautions if you’re spending time outdoors.

Sunday Night

Cloudy conditions will return with a 60% chance of showers. The low will be 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

For context, the historical high for May 25 in Toronto is 30.6°C, recorded in 1965, and the historical low is 1.1°C, set in 1963​ (Climate Canada)​​ (Climate Canada)​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather, it is advisable to wear layers today. A waterproof jacket or umbrella will be useful due to the expected showers. Tomorrow, light clothing with sun protection is recommended, but keep a light jacket handy for the evening.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s highest temperature ever recorded in May was 34.4°C on May 31, 1944? Such extreme temperatures are rare for the city in this month, making it a notable record in Toronto’s weather history​ (Amateur Weather Stats Toronto)​.