Current Conditions and Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather – It will be a nice Saturday once the morning clouds blow off. It is far better than back in 1959, when there were 17 mm of rain on this date.

Current Temperature: 8°C

Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport at 8:00 AM EDT, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Pressure: 100.3 kPa, Rising

Humidity: 81%

Wind: SW at 21 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Weather

Forecast: The morning starts off cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. However, expect the sky to clear up by the afternoon, providing a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will shift from west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, then will become light in the afternoon.

High: 18°C

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Tonight’s Weather

Forecast: Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

Low: 5°C

Tomorrow’s Weather (Sunday, May 26, 2024)

Forecast: The day will be mainly cloudy, with a high of 19°C.

UV Index: 6 (High)

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, with the mix of clouds, potential showers, and moderate temperatures, a light jacket or sweater would be ideal. Ensure you have an umbrella handy in case of rain this morning. Tomorrow’s slightly warmer temperatures and high UV index mean you should consider wearing sun protection like hats and sunscreen during outdoor activities.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in history, Thunder Bay experienced a maximum high of around 21°C and an average low of approximately 7°C​ (Almanac.com)​​ (Weather and Climate)​.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s climate is influenced significantly by Lake Superior, which contributes to its relatively moderate temperatures compared to other areas at similar latitudes? This large body of water can both cool the air in summer and warm it in winter, creating a unique weather pattern for the region.