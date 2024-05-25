Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – As of 7:11 AM EDT on Saturday, May 25, 2024, the weather in Sault Ste. Marie is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 11.0°C. The humidity is at 100%, indicating very moist air. The wind is blowing from the east at 14 km/h, and the barometric pressure is falling at 100.7 kPa.

The forecast for today suggests showers ending this morning, followed by cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of further showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. By the afternoon, the sky is expected to clear, with winds shifting from southeast at 30 km/h to northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light. The high temperature for today is predicted to reach 16°C. The UV index is rated at 6, which is considered high, so make sure to protect your skin if you plan to be outside during peak sun hours.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the weather will be clear in the evening, transitioning to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers overnight. The low will be around 9°C, with light winds.

Tomorrow’s Weather

Sunday, May 26, will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will rise to 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will be 7, categorized as high. Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

On May 25, the historical high temperature in Sault Ste. Marie is recorded at 27.0°C, and the historical low is 1.7°C​​.

Weather Details

Humidity: 100%

100% Pressure: 100.7 kPa and falling

100.7 kPa and falling Wind: E 14 km/h

E 14 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s mixed weather conditions, it’s advisable to wear layers. A waterproof jacket will be useful for the morning showers, and you might need lighter clothing as the temperature rises in the afternoon. Don’t forget your sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is one of the oldest settlements in North America, with a history of diverse weather patterns. The city experiences significant variations in temperature and weather conditions due to its proximity to the Great Lakes, which can create unique microclimates.