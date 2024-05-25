Poplar Hill FN Sudden Death Under Investigation

By
James Murray
-
5716
NAPS

(POPLAR HILL FIRST NATION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), is investigating a death in Poplar Hill First Nation.

On May 21, 2024, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, and Major Case Investigation Team engaged to assist NAPS and the NAPS Crime Unit with an investigation of an infant in medical distress that was later pronounced deceased at a Winnipeg medical centre.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direction of CIB, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Previous articleThunder Bay Weekend Weather Outlook – Mostly Cloudy to Start Sun on the Way
Next articleNortheast District Wildfire Report for May 25 2024
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR