(POPLAR HILL FIRST NATION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), is investigating a death in Poplar Hill First Nation.

On May 21, 2024, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, and Major Case Investigation Team engaged to assist NAPS and the NAPS Crime Unit with an investigation of an infant in medical distress that was later pronounced deceased at a Winnipeg medical centre.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direction of CIB, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.