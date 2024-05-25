Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services

Report Time: May 25, 2024, 17:50

Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Report – The fire risk remains low, but keep your common sense on high alert.

North Bay 5 (NOR005) Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore

3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore Size: 106 hectares

106 hectares Status: Not under control

Not under control Response: Eight FireRanger crews on site. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area. Timmins 3 (TIM003) Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake

Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake Size: 10.7 hectares

10.7 hectares Status: Being held

Being held Response: Four crews committed Sudbury 10 (SUD010) Location: 6 km east of Nairn Centre, on the Spanish River’s south shore

6 km east of Nairn Centre, on the Spanish River’s south shore Size: 6.5 hectares

6.5 hectares Status: Under control

Fire Hazard Levels:

General: Low across the majority of the Northeast Region

Low across the majority of the Northeast Region Moderate: Bisset Creek, northeast corner of Algonquin Provincial Park, and from Kawartha Lakes east to the Ottawa River

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Consider composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise. Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires