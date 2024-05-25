Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services
Report Time: May 25, 2024, 17:50
Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region
SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Report – The fire risk remains low, but keep your common sense on high alert.
- North Bay 5 (NOR005)
- Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore
- Size: 106 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Response: Eight FireRanger crews on site. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area.
- Timmins 3 (TIM003)
- Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake
- Size: 10.7 hectares
- Status: Being held
- Response: Four crews committed
- Sudbury 10 (SUD010)
- Location: 6 km east of Nairn Centre, on the Spanish River’s south shore
- Size: 6.5 hectares
- Status: Under control
Fire Hazard Levels:
- General: Low across the majority of the Northeast Region
- Moderate: Bisset Creek, northeast corner of Algonquin Provincial Park, and from Kawartha Lakes east to the Ottawa River
Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips
Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Consider composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:
- Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.
- Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.
Reporting Wildfires
- North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE
- South of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1