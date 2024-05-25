Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services

Report Time: May 25, 2024, 17:00 CDT

Current Fire Status in the Northwest Region

As of late afternoon on May 25, there are no new or active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. The wildland fire hazard remains low across the area.

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urges the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. For yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.

Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires