Today’s Weather in Kenora

Mostly Rainy with Light Winds

Kenora wakes up to a cool, rainy Saturday with the temperature sitting at 5.7°C. Light rain and fog blanket the area, reducing visibility to 0.8 km. The humidity is at a full 100%, indicating a damp and misty morning. The current wind is blowing from the south at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 99.7 kPa and rising, suggesting a potential shift in weather later in the day.

For the rest of the day, expect periods of rain with the southwest wind picking up to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high for today is projected to reach 9°C, with a low UV index of 2, indicating minimal sun exposure.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will continue from the southwest at 20 km/h but will calm down after midnight. The temperature is expected to drop to 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather in Kenora

A Cloudy Sunday with Showers

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will start from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light as the day progresses. The temperature will rise to a high of 17°C with a low UV index of 2.

Sunday Night’s Weather

The skies will clear up overnight, and the temperature will drop to a low of 7°C, making for a cooler and more pleasant evening.

Historical Weather for May 25

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on May 25 in Kenora was a warm 31.1°C in 1977, while the lowest was a chilly -1.1°C in 1950. The greatest precipitation for this date was 34.8 mm in 2009​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool and rainy conditions today, it’s best to dress in layers with a waterproof jacket and boots to stay dry. A warm sweater will help combat the chill. For tomorrow, lighter layers will suffice, but keep a rain jacket handy for the possible showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora experiences some of its most variable weather in late spring? May can see temperatures swing dramatically from below freezing to summer-like warmth within a few days. This variability is partly due to the region’s position between different climatic zones, making weather predictions particularly interesting!