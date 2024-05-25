Current Conditions

Greater Sudbury – Weather – As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing a light rainshower with a temperature of 8.1°C, observed at Greater Sudbury Airport. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and falling. Humidity is high at 86%, with an east-southeast wind blowing at 18 km/h. Visibility is moderate at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Saturday, May 25, 2024

The forecast for today includes continuous showers with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 13°C, and the UV index is moderate at 3. As the day progresses, expect winds to remain east-southeast at 18 km/h.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies are anticipated tonight with a 40% chance of evening showers. The temperature will drop to a low of 8°C, and winds will likely become lighter.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Tomorrow promises mainly sunny weather with temperatures rising significantly to a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 26°C, and the UV index will be high at 7, indicating a need for sun protection.

Sunday Night

Cloud cover will increase again Sunday night, with temperatures remaining mild with a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

For context, the historical high for May 25 in Greater Sudbury is 32.1°C, recorded in 2010, and the historical low is -2.8°C, set in 1969​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the current rainy conditions and potential thunderstorms today, it’s advisable to wear waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella. For tomorrow, light, breathable clothing will be suitable for the sunny weather, but don’t forget sunscreen and a hat to protect against the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sudbury experienced its highest temperature in May on the 31st in 2010, reaching a scorching 33.6°C? Such extreme heat is quite unusual for this time of year, making it a notable record in Sudbury’s weather history​.