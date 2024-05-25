LONG LAKE 58 FIRST NATION, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a death investigation in Long Lake 58 First Nation.

Incident Overview

On November 18, 2023, the Greenstone OPP Detachment responded to a report of a deceased individual near Highway 11 in Long Lake 58 First Nation. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Kathleen Desmoulin, a resident of Long Lake 58 First Nation.

Arrest and Charges

Following an extensive investigation, the OPP issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Gurmeet Singh Brar of Edmonton, Alberta. Brar has been charged with Failure to Stop at Accident Resulting in Death under Section 320.16 (3) of the Criminal Code.

Explanation of Charges

Failure to Stop at Accident Resulting in Death (Section 320.16 (3)) : This charge applies when a driver involved in an accident fails to stop, provide their information, or offer assistance, resulting in a person’s death. Penalties : If convicted, the accused faces severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to life, substantial fines, and a possible driving prohibition.

Arrest and Court Appearance

With assistance from the Canadian Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Brar was arrested in Saskatchewan on May 20, 2024. He was subsequently returned to Ontario and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 25, 2024.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward.