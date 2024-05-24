THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good morning, Thunder Bay! Today starts with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with showers moving in this evening. Here’s your detailed weather outlook to keep you informed and prepared.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the weather at Thunder Bay Airport is partly cloudy with a temperature of 4°C. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and rising. The dew point is 1.5°C, and humidity is at 85%. Winds are from the northeast at 8 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24 : A mix of sun and cloud with winds becoming east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning. The high will reach 11°C. The UV index will be high at 7.

Saturday, May 25 : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning, clearing late in the afternoon. Winds will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 15°C with a UV index of 4.

Sunday, May 26 : Sunny with a high of 18°C.

Monday, May 27 : Sunny with a high of 23°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday : Dress in layers to adjust to the cool morning and mild afternoon. A wind-resistant jacket will be useful due to the gusty winds.

Saturday : Waterproof and layered clothing will be essential for the potential morning showers. A warm jacket is recommended.

Sunday : Enjoy the sunny weather with comfortable spring attire. A light jacket may be needed for the cooler morning temperatures.

: Enjoy the sunny weather with comfortable spring attire. A light jacket may be needed for the cooler morning temperatures. Monday: Light summer clothing will be suitable for the warm temperatures, with an extra layer for the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay has one of the highest numbers of sunny days in Ontario? On average, the city enjoys about 300 sunny days each year, making it a great place for outdoor activities and enjoying the natural beauty of the region.