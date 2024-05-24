Thunder Bay, Ont. – Get ready, Border Cats fans! The Thunder Bay Border Cats are gearing up for an exciting 2024 season, featuring the highest number of Canadian players in the franchise’s history.

A whopping 14 Canadian talents have been signed ahead of the season opener this Monday in Rochester against the Honkers.

Canadian Talent Takes the Field

Leading the pack is outfielder/pitcher Ty Hamilton from Ottawa, Ontario. Standing tall at 6’3” and weighing in at 210 pounds, this University of Utah freshman brings both power and versatility to the field. Ty is the son of Greg Hamilton, the long-serving head coach of the Canadian Junior Baseball Team, who has a rich history with Thunder Bay, having led the national team at the 2010 and 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cups at Port Arthur Stadium.

Joining Ty from the University of Utah is pitcher Carter Wall. This 6’2”, 190-pound southpaw from Oakville, Ontario, is ready to make his mark after an impressive freshman season with the Utes.

Greg LaChance, a 5’11”, 190-pound infielder from Whitby, Ontario, and a sophomore at Jefferson College in Missouri, adds to the Canadian lineup.

He’s teammates with Border Cats pitcher Griffin Catto and brings a unique connection to the team as the brother-in-law of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Meet More of Our Canadian Stars

The roster also features first baseman Cole Leclair from Toronto, Ontario, who plays for St. John’s University, and catcher Josh McGuin, another Toronto native, who attends South Dakota State University. Outfielder Kenneth Sugi from North Vancouver, BC, plays for Missouri Tech University, while righthanded pitcher Julian Parson, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, represents the University of South Carolina-Upstate. Lasalle, Ontario’s Nick Veselinovic, a righthander, hails from Niagara University.

Local Hero Ready to Shine

Thunder Bay’s own Jack Pineau, a righthander from Creighton University, is all set to start his second consecutive home opener on Friday, May 31, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:35 pm.

This thrilling opening night will be capped off with a spectacular post-game fireworks display. Don’t miss out – tickets are on sale now at the stadium box office, open weekdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Season!

Border Cats fans, this season is shaping up to be one for the history books. Come out and support our Canadian stars as they take the field and bring their A-game to Thunder Bay. Let’s play ball!