Two Seasons, Construction Season and Winter

Thunder Bay – Infrastructure work associated with a new development will temporarily close a portion of Oliver Road starting on May 28.

Oliver Road will close between Burwood Road and Conservation Road on the morning of Tuesday, May 28, and is scheduled to reopen by end of day on Wednesday, May 29. This closure will impact access to the Thunder Bay Expressway via Oliver Road.

A posted detour will reroute travelers on Oliver via Burwood Road, Central Avenue, and Golf Links Road. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area by taking an alternate route on those two days.

The closure is to allow for the connection of city services to a new hotel development being constructed in the area.

Businesses between Burwood Road & Conservation Road will remain accessible to local traffic from the east side (Golf Links Road) of the construction area.