Goals are Better Accountability and Evidence Gathering

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Northwest Region (NWR) are rolling out body-worn cameras for all officers. This upgrade, part of a province-wide technology boost, will be fully implemented by this fall.

Body-worn cameras (BWCs) will help police gather the best possible evidence during calls, instead of relying on bystander videos or security cameras. These cameras support the OPP’s goal of transparent and accountable policing.

They complement the existing in-car camera systems and clarify interactions between police and the public, as well as provide solid evidence in court.

Officers will activate their BWCs before arriving at a scene, during all public interactions, and while investigating incidents. The cameras will be turned off once the situation is resolved.

NWR’s BWC rollout follows successful implementations in East Region OPP and other municipal and Indigenous police services. The OPP has reviewed and adopted policies from partner agencies to address privacy and security concerns.

The OPP aims to enhance evidence collection, accountability, and safety for both officers and the public with this new technology.

Superintendent Shaun Crabbe, OPP NWR Headquarters states, “The OPP is eager to offer this long overdue enhancement to our investigative and evidence collection systems while simultaneously elevating transparency into our policing operations and overall public accountability.”