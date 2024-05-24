Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region

North Bay 5 (NOR005) Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore

Not under control Response: Eight FireRanger crews on site; aerial suppression available; helicopter bucketing operations conducted this morning. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area. Timmins 3 (TIM003) Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake

Not under control Response: Four crews committed Sudbury 10 (SUD010) Location: 6 km east of Nairn Centre, on the Spanish River’s south shore

Fire Hazard Levels:

General: Low to moderate

High: Sudbury, Espanola, Temagami, and Temiskaming Shores

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Consider composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.

Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires