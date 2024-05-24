Current Wildfires in the Northeast Region
- North Bay 5 (NOR005)
- Location: 3 km southeast of Cobalt, near Kerr Lake’s east shore
- Size: 134 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Response: Eight FireRanger crews on site; aerial suppression available; helicopter bucketing operations conducted this morning. Public safety advisory: Avoid the area.
- Timmins 3 (TIM003)
- Location: Southeast corner of Lower Opikinimika Lake
- Size: 10.7 hectares
- Status: Not under control
- Response: Four crews committed
- Sudbury 10 (SUD010)
- Location: 6 km east of Nairn Centre, on the Spanish River’s south shore
- Size: 6.5 hectares
- Status: Under control
Fire Hazard Levels:
- General: Low to moderate
- High: Sudbury, Espanola, Temagami, and Temiskaming Shores
Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips
Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. Consider composting or using local landfills for yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:
- Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.
- Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.
Reporting Wildfires
- North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE
- South of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1