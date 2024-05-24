OTTAWA – POLITICS – Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is going to call it a political career, as he has announced he is not seeking re-election for his seat in the next election.

Charlie Angus, this week brought forward a motion at the Natural Resources committee that in the video shares his views on the Trudeau Government and their lack of real action on climate.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 108 (2), the committee undertake a study into the TMX pipeline to determine how, like as in the case of the ArriveCan App, the cost to taxpayers spiralled out of control; to get clarity on plans to divest and sell off the now completed pipeline and the implications of such a sale to Canadian taxpayers and; examine how such increases in export capacity will impact on a future cap on GHG emissions and; that this study occur as soon as possible and supersede all other work of the committee, and; that the committee invite the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Natural Resources as well as experts in the economy and environment to provide testimony, and the committee hold no fewer than five meetings for that purpose; and that the committee report its findings and recommendations to the House and that, pursuant to Standing Order 109, the government table a comprehensive response to the report.”