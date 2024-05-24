Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services

Report Time: May 24, 2024, 17:15 CDT

Current Wildfire in the Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY – Weather continues to keep the wildfire hazard at a low level across the Northwest District.

Dryden 5 (DRY005) Location: 20 km west of Ignace, near Raleigh Falls, adjacent to Highway 17

9.5 hectares Status: Under control

Fire Hazard Levels:

General: Low across the Northwest Region

Outdoor Burning Regulations and Safety Tips

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urges the public to exercise caution with outdoor burning. For yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using local landfills. If burning is necessary, adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Burn Times: Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish no later than two hours after sunrise.

Safety Measures: Have adequate tools and water to contain the fire. Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for detailed guidelines.

Reporting Wildfires