Good morning to all in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake! Today starts with cloudy skies and below-freezing temperatures. As the weekend progresses, expect a mix of clearing skies and showers. Here’s your detailed weather outlook.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather at Big Trout Lake Airport is cloudy with a temperature of -2°C. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa. The dew point is also -2°C, and humidity is at 100%. Winds are from the northeast at 8 km/h, creating a wind chill of -5°C. Visibility extends to 16 km.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24 : The skies will clear this morning with winds becoming east at 30 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 13°C, but wind chills will make it feel like -7°C this morning. The UV index will be high at 7.

: The skies will clear this morning with winds becoming east at 30 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 13°C, but wind chills will make it feel like -7°C this morning. The UV index will be high at 7. Tonight : Expect a few clouds with winds from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be 4°C.

: Expect a few clouds with winds from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be 4°C. Saturday, May 25 : Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 12°C with a UV index of 6.

: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 12°C with a UV index of 6. Saturday Night : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 6°C. Sunday, May 26 : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 11°C.

: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 11°C. Sunday Night : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 4°C.

: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 4°C. Monday, May 27 : Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C.

: Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday : Dress warmly in layers due to the cold start and moderate temperatures later in the day. Wind-resistant clothing will be useful for the gusty winds.

: Dress warmly in layers due to the cold start and moderate temperatures later in the day. Wind-resistant clothing will be useful for the gusty winds. Saturday : Waterproof and layered clothing will be essential due to the expected showers and cool temperatures. A warm jacket is recommended.

: Waterproof and layered clothing will be essential due to the expected showers and cool temperatures. A warm jacket is recommended. Sunday : Similar to Saturday, waterproof and layered clothing will be necessary. A windbreaker will be useful for the gusty winds.

: Similar to Saturday, waterproof and layered clothing will be necessary. A windbreaker will be useful for the gusty winds. Monday: Dress warmly in layers, as temperatures will remain cool. A wind-resistant jacket will be beneficial.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the region around Big Trout Lake can experience some of the most dramatic temperature swings in Ontario? In May 1986, the temperature dropped to -10°C one day and soared to 20°C just a few days later. This variability is a hallmark of northern Ontario’s spring weather.