Winnipeg – Weather – Today brings heavy rain and strong winds as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Be prepared for significant rainfall and gusty conditions over the next couple of days. Here’s your detailed weather outlook to keep you informed.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:19 AM CDT, the weather at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is rainy with a temperature of 6°C. The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and falling. The dew point is 4.9°C, and humidity is at 95%. Winds are from the east-northeast at 27 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h. Visibility is 16 km.

Hazardous Weather Alert

Rainfall Warning: Heavy rain, at times, with total amounts of 50 to 60 mm expected. The heaviest rain will occur this morning, gradually tapering off tonight and ending by midday Saturday. Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will accompany the rain.

Safety Tips

Flooding : Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

: Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Driving: If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 24 : Rain, at times heavy, with amounts between 30 to 40 mm expected today. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h this morning, then shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

: Rain, at times heavy, with amounts between 30 to 40 mm expected today. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h this morning, then shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady near 8°C. The UV index will be low at 1. Tonight : Continued rain with an additional 10 mm expected. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h near midnight. The low will be 4°C.

: Continued rain with an additional 10 mm expected. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h near midnight. The low will be 4°C. Saturday, May 25 : Periods of rain will end late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. Winds will remain strong from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will be 8°C with a UV index of 2.

: Periods of rain will end late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. Winds will remain strong from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will be 8°C with a UV index of 2. Saturday Night : Clearing skies with a low of 4°C.

: Clearing skies with a low of 4°C. Sunday, May 26 : Sunny with a high of 18°C.

: Sunny with a high of 18°C. Sunday Night : Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

: Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 10°C. Monday, May 27 : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 19°C.

: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 19°C. Monday Night: Clearing skies with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday : Waterproof and warm clothing will be essential due to the heavy rain and strong winds. A sturdy umbrella and waterproof footwear are recommended.

: Waterproof and warm clothing will be essential due to the heavy rain and strong winds. A sturdy umbrella and waterproof footwear are recommended. Saturday : Similar attire will be needed due to continued rain and gusty winds. Layered clothing will keep you warm and dry.

: Similar attire will be needed due to continued rain and gusty winds. Layered clothing will keep you warm and dry. Sunday : Enjoy the sunny weather with comfortable spring attire. A light jacket may be needed for the cooler morning temperatures.

: Enjoy the sunny weather with comfortable spring attire. A light jacket may be needed for the cooler morning temperatures. Monday: Light summer clothing will be suitable for the warm temperatures, with an extra layer for the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg’s weather can be highly variable in May? In 2004, the city experienced a significant rainfall event, similar to what is expected today, with over 50 mm of rain falling in a single day. Such events highlight the importance of being prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.